Adi Capital Management Has Upped Its Global Pmts (GPN) Holding by $640,000; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Archon Partners Boosted Its Position by $332,500

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 390,038 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 119,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94 million, up from 116,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 3.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.09M are owned by Westwood Holdg Grp. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company owns 1.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,281 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 422,204 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 3.56% or 94,740 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.23% or 2.93 million shares. Private Asset Management reported 2.64% stake. Cleararc Capital accumulated 114,287 shares or 4.51% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09M shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 918,898 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc invested in 4.21% or 4.47M shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 1.35% or 29,825 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 15,526 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Bartlett & Lc reported 794,568 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 470,509 shares. Birinyi Incorporated owns 50,335 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 1.3% or 4.42 million shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,488 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 63,400 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 59,700 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 4,528 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Whittier Of Nevada reported 246 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Peoples Fincl Service Corporation has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.11% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.16% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Atlanta Capital L L C reported 517,825 shares. Shelton Capital has invested 0.1% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 1,383 shares. Group holds 53,727 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.