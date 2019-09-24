Adi Capital Management Has Upped Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Avanos Medical (AVNS) Shorts Increased By 5.65%

Adi Capital Management Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adi Capital Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Adi Capital Management Llc holds 90,000 shares with $1.13M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $39.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 8.35M shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) had an increase of 5.65% in short interest. AVNS’s SI was 2.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.65% from 2.74 million shares previously. With 307,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)’s short sellers to cover AVNS’s short positions. The SI to Avanos Medical Inc’s float is 6.15%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 525,827 shares traded or 80.61% up from the average. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 26.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioQ Pharma parners with Avanos Medical – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avanos Killed Their Golden Goose – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palomar Holdings leads financial gainers, Ashford and Yirendai among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.