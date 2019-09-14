Adi Capital Management Has Upped Global Pmts (GPN) Position by $640,000; Cortland Advisers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17M shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 2.17 million shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.12 million shares. 189,000 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Com owns 23,692 shares. 195,000 were accumulated by Cv Starr & Com. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 34,357 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 11,420 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Davis R M Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Blair William And Il invested in 302,333 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1.22 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 3.00 million shares. Ipswich Investment holds 11,895 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 1.18% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 54,508 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 83,442 shares to 303,632 shares, valued at $58.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 101,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,838 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,795 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Citigroup reported 136,394 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). First Mercantile Trust reported 8,829 shares. Pension Ser reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,525 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 9,445 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 72 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 9,935 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Aqr Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 1,291 shares. Price stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.