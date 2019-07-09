Adi Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.90 Million as Market Value Declined; As Visa (Call) (V) Stock Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $7.80 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.24 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Exchange Capital Management has 29,864 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.28% or 17,982 shares. Vision, a Oregon-based fund reported 52,509 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Natl Trust Commerce has invested 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 74,921 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 57,256 shares. 69,917 are held by Sandler Capital Management. 1,575 were accumulated by James. 26,413 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 758,640 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 8,185 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 1,588 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.41 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $100.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 427.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Light Street Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.99% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 187,990 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc stated it has 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Intersect Capital Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 6,325 shares. 156,982 are owned by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 48,852 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Co holds 2,506 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 25,814 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 6,981 are owned by Fiduciary Trust Comm. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 40,400 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 109,794 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 364 shares. 16 are owned by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.94% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 35,940 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Another trade for 362 shares valued at $53,992 was made by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. Harris Parker sold $917,946 worth of stock or 6,331 shares. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $777,823 was made by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 15. $734,450 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 9. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,944 was sold by Roos John Victor. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $124,269 on Wednesday, January 9.