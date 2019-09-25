Adi Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Has Increased by Pdt Partners Llc

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 185,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 628,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 443,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 2.20M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN – ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 2.99M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5,808 shares to 19,702 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HubSpot: Correction Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.