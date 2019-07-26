Adi Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.90 Million; Texas Yale Capital Increases Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 2.20 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 452,101 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Limited Co reported 11,465 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,000 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 13,894 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Crosslink Incorporated invested in 56,214 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 334,986 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 680 were accumulated by Stephens Group Lc. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cullen Frost Bankers has 236,247 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech has 1,400 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.83M shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 18,716 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Salesforce.com Shows a Weakening Pattern – Defense Seems Like a Plan – TheStreet.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Adds New Conversation Channels to Salesforce Essentials, Giving Small Businesses Personalized Ways to Interact with Customers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 443.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.23 million. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $923,058. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was sold by Weaver Amy E. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India’s Suzlon – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Just Revved Up Its Dividend Growth Plan – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Stash These 2 Trusted Dividend Stocks in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Renewable Energy Stock Adds Some Power to Its Dividend Growth Engine – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.