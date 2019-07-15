Adi Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Valuation Declined; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.09 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 32,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.05 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 80,131 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINE TREASURY MINISTER TO MEET IMF’S WERNER 230PM DC TIME; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.35. About 719,405 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.82 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 517,063 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $86.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,866 are held by First Tru Advisors Lp. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 60 are held by Smithfield Tru. 262,461 were reported by Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.02% or 60,115 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 170,609 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.38% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 15,575 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Northern has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Grp Inc stated it has 116,117 shares. 27,973 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 79,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motco owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 953 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 439.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

