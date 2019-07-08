Adi Capital Management Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.90 Million; Market Value Declined; Carlson Capital Management Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $2.06 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $152.94. About 1.03M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 449,013 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Could Be Salesforce.com’s Revenue Growth Over The Next 3 Years Post Tableau’s Acquisition? – Forbes” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 38 insider sales for $34.39 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873 on Wednesday, January 23. Benioff Marc sold $729,813 worth of stock. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $946,046 were sold by Harris Parker. Weaver Amy E also sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22. 362 shares were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas, worth $53,992 on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.49% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tradewinds Capital Limited Co invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Connecticut-based Sky Inv Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parkside Bankshares invested in 0.04% or 816 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,795 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability holds 58,214 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Captrust Fin Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.15% or 141,311 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sei Invests invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc holds 2.17% or 325,598 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 107,284 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 550,879 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Strategic Finance Services has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company holds 636,219 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Vanguard Inc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Michigan-based Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). M&T State Bank invested in 0.33% or 800,786 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 2.58% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 62,600 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.65% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,678 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs holds 0.63% or 1.81 million shares. Benedict Financial Advsr Inc has 1.62% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 16,001 are owned by Community Fincl Serv Group Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hunting For The Right Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,603 shares to 729,300 shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).