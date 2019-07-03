Adi Capital Management Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $1.90 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased Stake by $329,337

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.82M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $729,813 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Thursday, January 10 the insider Roos John Victor sold $16,414. $917,946 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $811,530 was sold by Weaver Amy E. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 43,104 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 10,656 shares. Marco Investment has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pitcairn holds 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 40,383 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Department Mb Bancshares N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Biondo Advisors Lc invested in 32,115 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 855,750 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Private Trust Company Na reported 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 84,000 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 30,530 were reported by Scholtz And Com Limited Liability Corporation. Moors & Cabot invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Mngmt Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,006 shares. Nicholas Prtn Lp owns 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,422 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 229,228 shares stake. Cleararc Cap stated it has 21,100 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.03% or 79,190 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 1,124 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated holds 716,414 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 807,131 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.13% stake. Pennsylvania reported 41,183 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,722 shares. Schaller Investment Group has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Synovus has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rockland Tru holds 57,248 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 524,502 shares. Lincluden has invested 0.29% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,830 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc (NYSE:ETM) by 32,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $999.28M for 11.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.