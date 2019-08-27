Adi Capital Management Has Cut Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.90 Million; Laffer Investments Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Position

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $154.53. About 2.08M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47M, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.09% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 23.29M shares traded or 199.15% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Management Limited Co owns 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,400 shares. Falcon Edge LP accumulated 0.84% or 63,900 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Llc has 93,578 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,200 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Oakmont Corp has 202,005 shares. Compton Capital Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,610 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tuttle Tactical owns 17,876 shares. Goelzer Inv Management has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company reported 2,776 shares. Moreover, Webster Retail Bank N A has 0.75% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 211,680 shares. Brighton Jones Llc stated it has 7,840 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Finance has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 429.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Co reported 4,109 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 103,900 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 0.12% or 349,549 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd reported 4,000 shares. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 115,644 were reported by Veritable L P. The North Carolina-based Stearns Service Group Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Trustco Bank & Trust N Y owns 5,100 shares. Archford Strategies owns 0.83% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 39,383 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 7,373 are held by Evermay Wealth. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.34M shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 53,300 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp invested in 14,461 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 83 shares to 66,045 shares, valued at $6.69B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mountain Finance by 84 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,320 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp.