Adi Capital Management Has Boosted Danaher (DHR) Holding By $426,000; Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted By $484,485 Its Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adi Capital Management Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Adi Capital Management Llc holds 9,000 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $101.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) stake by 69.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc acquired 96,897 shares as Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)’s stock declined 24.02%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 236,110 shares with $1.24M value, up from 139,213 last quarter. Houston Wire & Cable Co now has $75.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 41,766 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Capital Management Limited Liability has 20,400 shares. Franklin Res holds 375,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.62% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Walthausen And Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 610,549 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Menta Cap Llc accumulated 42,840 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 704 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 24,760 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 498,881 shares. Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 255,742 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 646 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 4,000 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $325,834 activity. Shares for $4,000 were bought by Micklas Christopher M. on Wednesday, August 28. Reymond Robert L bought 1,000 shares worth $4,340. Yetman G Gary had bought 7,015 shares worth $38,310 on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares with value of $39,000 were bought by POKLUDA JAMES L III. HALEY ROY W bought 3,977 shares worth $18,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Investment House Limited Com reported 6,337 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 1,449 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 5,382 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru owns 3,696 shares. Eqis Cap owns 11,296 shares. 2.75 million are owned by Aqr Cap Management Lc. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 8,051 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 0.99% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 38,344 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.72% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 1.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8.66 million shares. Waddell Reed Finance reported 2.04M shares.

