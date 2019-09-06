Adi Capital Management Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Value Declined; Ems Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $395,008

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 33,742 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 384,508 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mid-Cap Global Medical REIT Inc. Offers Income And Capital Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $71.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 8,845 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,162 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amp Limited holds 0.57% or 796,312 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 60,040 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 90,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4,001 were accumulated by Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc. The Virginia-based Yorktown Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 21,948 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 1.51 million shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 6,862 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Btr Cap has 2.54% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aqr Llc has 737,078 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.1% or 156,982 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.52 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 5,121 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Com has 58,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 2.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.75% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 310,847 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 63,836 shares stake. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 27,662 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Management Lc has 91,039 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. M&R Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mirae Asset Investments Limited, Korea-based fund reported 169,568 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 135,568 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.39 million for 189.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.