Adi Capital Management Decreased Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Valuation Declined; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 7.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,266 are held by Diversified Tru. Miura Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 100,000 shares. Citigroup has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 2.39 million shares. Adi Capital Limited invested in 3,000 shares or 2.27% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cleararc Incorporated has 18,546 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 19,092 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alyeska Invest LP invested in 87,119 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 85,472 shares. Regions reported 103,574 shares. 34,427 are held by Heritage Investors Mgmt. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 17,876 shares. Moreover, Miles has 0.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,638 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares to 341,300 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).