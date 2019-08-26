Adi Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined; Capital Management Associates Has Increased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $513,300 as Market Value Declined

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 2.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 955,889 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

