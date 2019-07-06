Adi Capital Management Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Alps Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.33 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.56 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 13,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.83 million, up from 599,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 17,832 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,833 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 8,092 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd accumulated 25,814 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited holds 0.42% or 1.06M shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 407,989 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.71% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 124,073 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 1.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,035 shares. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 2.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Fl Mgmt invested in 21,428 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Orrstown Finance Service Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,687 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen And Steers Inc stated it has 281 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.25% or 5.36M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. $729,813 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $946,046. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873. 114 shares valued at $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cannell Peter B And accumulated 0.03% or 7,000 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 154,649 were accumulated by Delta Asset Llc Tn. Grisanti Cap Ltd Com reported 19,122 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,565 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 0.53% or 1.41 million shares. New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny has invested 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aspiriant Lc has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,983 shares. Barr E S & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Annex Advisory Svcs Llc reported 33,684 shares stake. Community Svcs Grp has 26,324 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Junto Capital Ltd Partnership reported 525,567 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. 200,407 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 431,660 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $282.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 181,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Concert Pharmace (NASDAQ:CNCE).