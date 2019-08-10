Adi Capital Management Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.90 Million; Share Value Declined; Eii Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Sun Communities (SUI) as Shares Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 11,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 15,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 476,194 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99M for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 24.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

