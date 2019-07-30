Adi Capital Management Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Zillow Group (Z) Holder Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 1.58M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $157.28. About 2.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons Zillow Stock Could Rise – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hemp, Inc.’s Hempathon Underway as First Participant Completes Hemp Planting at Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zillow Group Stock Soared 28% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zillow Signs on to Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities Partnership Challenge to cultivate and recruit tomorrow’s talented, diverse workforce today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activewear & School Goers to Boost Apparel Spending: 4 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Salesforce.org Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – GuruFocus.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 436.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $16.53 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. 6,331 shares valued at $1.00M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.