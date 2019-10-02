Adi Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $523,640 as Stock Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The hedge fund held 7,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $259.45. About 36,708 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 465,658 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust owns 2,255 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Westwood Hldgs holds 0.24% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 87,717 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 30,570 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Voya Invest Management Llc owns 47,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Delphi Ma holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 6,383 shares. Hartford Investment Management Communication holds 5,099 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2,489 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc reported 0.16% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 31,384 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.35% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Cwm Ltd Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 38,516 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.05% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Nuance Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,263 shares stake.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A had bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234 on Thursday, August 1.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,570 shares to 108,764 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 9,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 EPS, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66M for 19.48 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

