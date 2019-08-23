Adi (ADI) Shareholder Davenport & Company Lowered Its Position; Longwood Capital Partners Decreased Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position by $1.73 Million as Market Value Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 27,777 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Adi (ADI) by 73.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 27,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 9,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 37,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Adi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 2.31 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for its Point-of-Care Multiplex Test for Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs first Zika diagnostic test in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) CEO John Sperzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio’s French Partner AAZ-LMB Wins Prix Galien International for Best Medical Technology with autotest VIH® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vwo (VWO) by 12,465 shares to 195,681 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Intc (NASDAQ:INTC).

