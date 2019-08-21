Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Reaches $10.21 After 5.00% Down Move; HALFORDS GROUP PLC REDDITCH WORCESTERSHI (HLFDF) Shorts Raised By 3.64%

The stock of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 100,693 shares traded. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has risen 52.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 5c Vs. -; 29/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M; 08/03/2018 Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading; 22/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Production Release of its DataFlash-L Products for Industrial and Home Automation Applications; 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 19/03/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP IOTS.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $10.50 TARGET PRICEThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $312.41 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $9.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IOTS worth $15.62M less.

HALFORDS GROUP PLC REDDITCH WORCESTERSHI (OTCMKTS:HLFDF) had an increase of 3.64% in short interest. HLFDF’s SI was 285,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.64% from 275,000 shares previously. With 34,600 avg volume, 8 days are for HALFORDS GROUP PLC REDDITCH WORCESTERSHI (OTCMKTS:HLFDF)’s short sellers to cover HLFDF’s short positions. It closed at $2.57 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. The company has market cap of $405.91 million. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Car Servicing. It has a 8.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $312.41 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.