Adesto Technologies (IOTS) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO SAB DE CV ORDINARY SH (IDBHF) Sellers Increased By 24.18% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. It closed at $8.22 lastly. It is down 52.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 08/03/2018 – Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading; 22/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Acquisition Of S3 Semiconductors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOTS); 29/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Production Release of its DataFlash-L Products for Industrial and Home Automation Applications; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $35 MLN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL EARN-OUT PROVISION BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES TO END OF CY 2019; 08/03/2018 Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO SAB DE CV ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDBHF) had an increase of 24.18% in short interest. IDBHF’s SI was 452,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 24.18% from 364,000 shares previously. It closed at $4.34 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $245.23 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adesto Technologies has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is 45.99% above currents $8.22 stock price. Adesto Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Northland to “Market Perform” on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adesto® Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop out bullish on Adesto Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adesto® Reaches Shipment Milestone of One Billion Non-Volatile Memory Devices – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GOGO, OPRA and TWOU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $217.00 million. The firm primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.