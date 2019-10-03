Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Last Week MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 29.37% above currents $550.65 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MELI in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup upgraded the shares of MELI in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. See MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter's $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Adesto Technologies Corporation's analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 173,349 shares traded. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has risen 52.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.21% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $550.65. About 184,213 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. The company has market cap of $27.37 billion. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction format. It has a 2883 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MercadoLibre, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.08% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 485 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 258,863 shares. Moreover, International Ca has 0.13% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.11% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). State Street Corporation owns 458,538 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 29,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 3,528 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,664 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 27,887 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.26% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 119,038 shares. Howland Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.97% or 20,594 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,619 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

