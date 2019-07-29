Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Data Storage Devices. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies Corporation 7 2.50 N/A -1.08 0.00 Pure Storage Inc. 19 2.81 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adesto Technologies Corporation and Pure Storage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adesto Technologies Corporation and Pure Storage Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies Corporation 0.00% -29.9% -13% Pure Storage Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2%

Volatility and Risk

Adesto Technologies Corporation’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pure Storage Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adesto Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Pure Storage Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Pure Storage Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adesto Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Adesto Technologies Corporation and Pure Storage Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pure Storage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Pure Storage Inc.’s potential upside is 57.23% and its average target price is $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adesto Technologies Corporation and Pure Storage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 75.6%. 4.9% are Adesto Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Pure Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adesto Technologies Corporation 2.92% 28.1% 41.42% 45.95% -12.43% 76.14% Pure Storage Inc. -7.46% -9.36% 8.88% -0.43% -9.36% 28.86%

For the past year Adesto Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Storage Inc.

Summary

Pure Storage Inc. beats Adesto Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products directly through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. Its data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves large and mid-size organizations across various industries, such as cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.