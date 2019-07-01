Adell Harriman & Carpenter Decreased Its Emerson Elec (EMR) Stake by $20.54 Million as Valuation Declined; Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Cut Its Holding by $7.07 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec (EMR) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,124 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.31M, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 1.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 72,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.84M, down from 471,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 2.06M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for $16 billion; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Surprises 17 Unsuspecting Entrepreneurs Across the Country with Invitation to 5th Annual Open Call Event; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 91,840 shares to 186,655 shares, valued at $49.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 0.52% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 85 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has 4.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 81,824 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 58,576 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 22,393 shares. 37,913 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corporation has 37,314 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 9,110 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,426 shares. Hodges Cap Inc owns 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 48,740 shares. 54,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. 4,648 are held by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,393 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 7,728 shares. First Financial In holds 2,964 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,733 shares. Parkside Bancshares owns 7,001 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsrs Lc owns 122,888 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 116,276 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Management Lc has 0.46% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.74% or 32,960 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.13% or 46.94M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.23% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 155,155 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc stated it has 54,912 shares. Amer Century Cos invested in 0.19% or 2.71M shares. Iat Reinsurance invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 15,310 were reported by Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.55% or 47,605 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.17 million for 17.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,020 shares to 11,255 shares, valued at $1.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD).