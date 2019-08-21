Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Trimmed by $196.07 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Boosted by Community Bank Of Raymore

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 3,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.28M, down from 7,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 2.45M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 3.40M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15,397 shares to 146,700 shares, valued at $2.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HCA).

