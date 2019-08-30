Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $13.80 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Its Position

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 126,837 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 135,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.97M, up from 10,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 19.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia stated it has 1.35M shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 153,459 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 15.15M shares. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 82,655 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 525,219 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability holds 189,148 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 974,271 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 0.14% or 8,217 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Markston Lc invested in 779 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 69,214 shares stake. Washington invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lee Danner And Bass Inc stated it has 46,232 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 9,138 shares to 27,567 shares, valued at $1.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,058 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt has 4.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd has 251,895 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Independent Invsts invested in 0.24% or 22,090 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 184,197 shares. Cap Growth Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp owns 566,423 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 29,415 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru Communications. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 13,463 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 16,450 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Intact, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 350,900 shares. Fsi Grp Lc reported 270,920 shares or 8.07% of all its holdings.