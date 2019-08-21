Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Holding; Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Grubhub (GRUB) Stake By $9.26 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 68.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group acquired 134,162 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 331,416 shares with $23.02M value, up from 197,254 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 62,248 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 7.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 5,411 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 68,596 shares with $13.52 billion value, down from 74,007 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $99.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $225.76. About 71,020 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 52.32% above currents $62.48 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Citigroup upgraded Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 15,572 shares to 44,756 valued at $79.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Line Corp stake by 144,621 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barclays Public Ltd holds 964,479 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20 shares. Natixis holds 4,693 shares. Nordea Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1,316 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 43,451 shares stake. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,876 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,744 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,282 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct invested 1.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Growth Mgmt Lp reported 250,000 shares. 1,017 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.11 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -7.67% below currents $225.76 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, June 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $22200 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6.

