Adell Harriman & Carpenter Position in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Has Raised by $311,466 as Stock Value Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 2,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 20,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 850,525 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 959 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,469 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 billion, down from 12,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $363.67. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 13,990 shares to 36,940 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,844 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.23 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

