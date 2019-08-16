Adell Harriman & Carpenter Decreased Facebook Com (FB) Position; Shorts at PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (PEGRF) Lowered By 8.21%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Facebook Inc Com (FB) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 10,732 shares as Facebook Inc Com (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 25,411 shares with $4.24 billion value, down from 36,143 last quarter. Facebook Inc Com now has $526.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $184.39. About 4.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Toronto Star: Mark Zuckerberg, so far missing from Facebook’s spiralling crisis, expected to publicly address scandal; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation

PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. PEGRF’s SI was 466,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 507,800 shares previously. It closed at $8.39 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invest In Water Part 13: Pennon Group, Another One Bites The Dust – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Pennon Group: One Man’s Waste Is Another’s Profit – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “SSE: Dividend Opportunities Lurk If You Know Where To Look – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2017. More interesting news about Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pennon Group PLC ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 23,630 shares to 104,170 valued at $6.23B in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) stake by 6,371 shares and now owns 62,410 shares. Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 50,020 shares. 2,466 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Svcs. Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matthew 25 Management Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated owns 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.00 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 6,833 shares. Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 99,491 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Com has invested 2.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 879,142 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia-based Sands Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 0.44% or 6,304 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9.76M shares. Par Management reported 1.11% stake. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 47,879 shares.