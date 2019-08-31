Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Cut By $550.58 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Shorts at Lrad (LRAD) Raised By 0.8%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 6,832 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 79,058 shares with $6.37B value, down from 85,890 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 961 shares to 16,135 valued at $2.90B in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Ppty Grp (NYSE:SPG) stake by 1,265 shares and now owns 13,170 shares. Proshares Ultra (QLD) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vanguard holds 120.84 million shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 17,080 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 631 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies reported 0.81% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6,594 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.34% or 95.19 million shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Co holds 77,530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,658 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Johnson Counsel invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 83,023 shares. Forte Limited Liability Company Adv accumulated 17,496 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 228,383 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.