Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding By $381.40 Million; Shorts at Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Lowered By 9.06%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Chevrontexaco (CVX) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc acquired 3,065 shares as Chevrontexaco (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 31,581 shares with $3.93B value, up from 28,516 last quarter. Chevrontexaco now has $236.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) had a decrease of 9.06% in short interest. HOPE’s SI was 4.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.06% from 4.58M shares previously. With 520,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s short sellers to cover HOPE’s short positions. The SI to Hope Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 667,182 shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200M Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q EPS 38C; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 M Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 M Shr Repurchase; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 08/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP SAYS ALSO GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASER OF NOTES 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $30 MLN OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Hope Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.44% above currents $124.32 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report.