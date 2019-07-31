Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $474.09 Million; Share Value Rose; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Raised Its Stake

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 538.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 54,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,327 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, up from 10,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $751.82M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 1.23M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 13,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,145 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 billion, up from 286,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 2.77M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Australian real estate: Blackstone buys in; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,411 shares to 68,596 shares, valued at $13.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,058 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 47,424 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa stated it has 32,222 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.01% stake. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability holds 0.53% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 89,797 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,335 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 10,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 65,633 are owned by Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Co. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.06M shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 11,087 shares. Bank Of Hawaii owns 10,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 9,162 shares. Fayez Sarofim, a Texas-based fund reported 159,302 shares. Moreover, Northeast has 0.21% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer And Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 10,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16M shares or 3.01% of the stock. Citadel Llc reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 128,200 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 425,283 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Aperio Grp Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 1.19M shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 172,850 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Co holds 10,018 shares. Coastline Tru owns 28,700 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.56% or 729,840 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.