Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Boosted Its Toronto (TD) Holding; Royce Value Trust Has 1.76 Sentiment

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 58 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 33 sold and reduced stock positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 12.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Toronto (TD) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc acquired 6,998 shares as Toronto (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 90,902 shares with $4.94B value, up from 83,904 last quarter. Toronto now has $98.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 298,178 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 277,644 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.06% invested in the company for 268,137 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,579 shares.

