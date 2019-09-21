Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holds Position in First Financial Bankshares (FFIN); Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $1.30 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29M, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443.38 million, up from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 672,645 shares traded or 65.75% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 64,709 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 9,990 shares. Hartline Corporation holds 0.15% or 3,217 shares in its portfolio. 1,421 were accumulated by Janney Cap Ltd Com. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 321,885 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.27% or 575,006 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,080 were accumulated by Meridian Invest Counsel. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 416,572 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,857 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd owns 5,088 shares. Indiana-based Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 1.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Interest Sarl holds 47,815 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16,525 shares to 287,223 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,123 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Global Materials (MXI) by 3,452 shares to 4,004 shares, valued at $260.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,907 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. 218 shares valued at $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock.

