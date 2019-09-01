Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo (PT) Shorts Decreased By 11.04%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 9.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 8,429 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 82,185 shares with $4.41 billion value, down from 90,614 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo (NASDAQ:PT) had a decrease of 11.04% in short interest. PT’s SI was 42,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.04% from 48,000 shares previously. With 146,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo (NASDAQ:PT)’s short sellers to cover PT’s short positions. It closed at $3.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bank has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 9,458 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 114,775 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston And Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,564 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 61,941 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 1.46 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 79,455 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,601 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,460 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.5% or 51,623 shares. Comgest Sas reported 3.43M shares or 4.03% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert Bancorp invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,758 shares. Wharton Business Gru Lc holds 9,833 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 529 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.22% above currents $52.06 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. DZ BANK AG downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 to “Market Perform” rating.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,260 shares to 23,428 valued at $10.62 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 23,630 shares and now owns 104,170 shares. Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) was raised too.