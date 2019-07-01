Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (GASNY) Sellers Increased By 60.42% Their Shorts

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had an increase of 60.42% in short interest. GASNY’s SI was 7,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60.42% from 4,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 5,359 shares traded. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 29.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc acquired 23,630 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 104,170 shares with $6.23 billion value, up from 80,540 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $36.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 4.04 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. engages in the exploration and development, liquefaction, re-gasification, transportation, storage, distribution, and commercialization of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.75 billion. The firm operates through Gas Distribution, Electricity Distribution, Gas, Electricity, and Other divisions. It has a 17.11 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the distribution of regulated gas; provision of services for third-party access to the network; and activities related to distribution.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of stock was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stake by 6,030 shares to 25,180 valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Index Fd (IWM) stake by 110 shares and now owns 4,679 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.