Adell Harriman & Carpenter Maintains Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD); Martin Currie LTD Upped Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $9.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,213 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07B, up from 36,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $213.6. About 366,035 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 1.90 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 93,154 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $123.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,326 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6,959 shares to 130,436 shares, valued at $10.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,296 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Limited Company has 12,042 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated accumulated 4,661 shares. Sns Gp Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,449 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 206,556 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin reported 30,757 shares. 4,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Capital Intll Invsts owns 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 304,021 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc stated it has 697,244 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 3.85 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Elm Advisors Limited reported 3,535 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.02% or 1,717 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 27,717 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 1.9% or 182,943 shares. America First Limited Liability Company reported 1,661 shares. Zebra Mgmt Lc holds 1,963 shares.