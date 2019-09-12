Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lifted Position in Williams Cos (WMB) by $326.43 Million as Stock Declined; Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 11,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 96,776 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71B, up from 85,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 7.18 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 22,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 93,491 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 70,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 5.56 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 178,763 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $117.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 3,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica Advsr holds 0% or 3 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,580 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 67,645 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% or 253,000 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 272 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 363,022 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% or 41.99 million shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mai Cap reported 0.15% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Inv Advsrs holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 23,735 shares. Voya Investment Management Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 87 shares to 110,173 shares, valued at $19.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,538 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking accumulated 108,136 shares. Cna Fincl owns 17,070 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 3,399 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 98,890 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,485 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 349,601 shares. Citigroup holds 1.42 million shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.89% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aureus Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 11,180 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 44,628 shares. 235,840 were accumulated by Estabrook Mngmt. One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 38,767 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Company has 877 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 7,842 shares. 290,086 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.