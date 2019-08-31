Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised By $627.88 Million Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 260 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 207 reduced and sold their positions in Idexx Laboratories Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 72.09 million shares, down from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Idexx Laboratories Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 165 Increased: 178 New Position: 82.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) stake by 116.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc acquired 28,093 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 52,200 shares with $1.17B value, up from 24,107 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr now has $6.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Gs Emerging Market Etf stake by 4,425 shares to 44,000 valued at $1.43 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Trust Msci India Index (INDA) stake by 21,887 shares and now owns 7,705 shares. J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.70% above currents $23.43 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 14. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.62 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 62.48 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 11.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for 685,892 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 4.47 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 4.92% invested in the company for 474,280 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 4.35% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares.