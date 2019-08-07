Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $308.09 Million as Valuation Rose; Hhr Asset Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut as Share Price Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 327,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69 million, down from 381,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $157.76. About 9.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 15,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94B, up from 131,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 5.08M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08B for 34.90 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

