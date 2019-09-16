Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed By $60.72 Million Its Unilever Nv (UN) Stake; Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Sentiment Is 0.33

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Unilever Nv (UN) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,000 shares as Unilever Nv (UN)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 3,300 shares with $200.38 million value, down from 4,300 last quarter. Unilever Nv now has $154.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 326,703 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.15, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 13 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced their stock positions in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 43.78 million shares, down from 62.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Global Eagle Entertainment Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 17 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for 28.84 million shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.01% invested in the company for 79,529 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 180,000 shares.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.09 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.

