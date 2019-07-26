Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lowered Unilever Nv (UN) Holding; Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Unilever Nv (UN) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 100 shares as Unilever Nv (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 4,300 shares with $250.65 million value, down from 4,400 last quarter. Unilever Nv now has $153.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 883,192 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 35 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 29 sold and reduced stakes in Farmers National Banc Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.24 million shares, up from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) stake by 306 shares to 37,213 valued at $7.07 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell stake by 3,300 shares and now owns 59,576 shares. Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD) was raised too.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. for 602,215 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 486,687 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 1.07% invested in the company for 273,298 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 730,800 shares.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $405.53 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 39,541 shares traded or 31.54% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has declined 6.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since January 1, 0001, it had 39 buys, and 0 insider sales for $124,555 activity.