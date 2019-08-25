Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $836.90 Million; Farallon Capital Management Decreased Its General Dynamics (GD) Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 39.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 14,675 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 22,416 shares with $1.28B value, down from 37,091 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $89.38B valuation. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 33.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 546,698 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 1.08M shares with $183.07M value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57 million shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.02% above currents $73.52 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9000 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Tn reported 18,276 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 11,814 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Financial Gp holds 0% or 811 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks accumulated 574,325 shares. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Us Bancorporation De holds 1.20 million shares. Capital Ltd Ca owns 77,743 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bankshares Of Mellon owns 0.37% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 23.35 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 235,457 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 154,153 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,260 shares to 23,428 valued at $10.62B in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Limited stake by 1,024 shares and now owns 54,695 shares. Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) was raised too.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.00 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 11,765 shares. Miller Mngmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,554 shares. Finemark Comml Bank reported 0.29% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Indiana-based Spectrum Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Focused Wealth Management owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 57 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 50,996 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co accumulated 35,552 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.21% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 7,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Koshinski Asset Inc accumulated 1,224 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com has 0.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 21.09M shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 6.15% above currents $183.55 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. 159 shares were bought by Burns Mark Lagrand, worth $28,549 on Friday, August 9.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 200,000 shares to 600,000 valued at $95.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fibrogen Inc stake by 165,579 shares and now owns 915,579 shares. Arris International Plc was raised too.