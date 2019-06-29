Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered Its American Tower (AMT) Holding by $1.07 Billion; Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake by $1.07 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 37,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 365,083 shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 5,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 billion, down from 74,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $10.99 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON SAMME L, worth $314,220. On Friday, January 18 Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 51,203 shares. Lara Gustavo also sold $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,580 shares to 123,566 shares, valued at $4.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD) by 28,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.11 million shares. Capital International Sarl holds 35,302 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fca Tx owns 2,500 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,236 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability reported 1,525 shares stake. Finance Counselors owns 43,673 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management reported 2,899 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 21 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Efg Asset (Americas) Corp stated it has 1.45% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Personal Financial Ser invested in 0.03% or 496 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.81% or 35,474 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,348 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.04% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 302,053 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.59 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Diversified has invested 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 24,268 shares. 2,800 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Limited. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Eulav Asset holds 25,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 30,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,103 were accumulated by Raymond James. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 88,453 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 31,502 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 10,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $58,088 was made by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 68,543 shares to 916,350 shares, valued at $44.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 32,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.77 million for 74.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.