Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake; Emerson Radio (MSN) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 4 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold their stock positions in Emerson Radio Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.30 million shares, down from 2.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Emerson Radio Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc acquired 13,557 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 300,145 shares with $10.50 billion value, up from 286,588 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $59.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 614,190 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 10/05/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L – CO SELLS CANNON BRIDGE HOUSE FOR BLACKSTONE FOR £248 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton Worldwide; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/UNIT; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.88 million. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 1,473 shares traded. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has declined 30.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSN News: 20/04/2018 DJ Emerson Radio Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSN)

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Radio Corp. for 4 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 26,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 22 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 192,100 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased Ishares Trust Msci India Index (INDA) stake by 21,887 shares to 7,705 valued at $271.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 212 shares and now owns 8,191 shares. S & P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 4.47% above currents $49.46 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley.

