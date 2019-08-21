Adell Harriman & Carpenter Position in Blackrock (BLK) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Element Capital Management Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake as Market Value Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 14,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 billion, up from 14,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $418.29. About 401,470 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS; 04/04/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID TO SEEK $2.5 BILLION FOR PRIVATE CREDIT FUND; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 13/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO DISCLOSE LOBBYING EXPENDITURES -PROXY; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Preferred Shares Issued by 46 BlackRock Closed-End Funds; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS U.S. HAS HEALTHIEST RATIO OF EARNINGS UPGRADES TO DOWNGRADES GLOBALLY, ECONOMIC DATA LOOK SOLID & CONSISTENT WITH EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – Mexican leftist candidate has ‘affable’ meeting with BlackRock’s Fink

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 19,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 18,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 38,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 1.50M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.90 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.