Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped Position in Williams Cos (WMB) by $1.15 Billion as Market Value Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose While West Coast Financial Cut by $2.15 Million Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 39,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 85,134 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45B, up from 45,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 87 shares to 1,739 shares, valued at $378.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,296 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Advsr Limited Company reported 153,550 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle Ltd reported 172,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.71M were reported by Alps Advisors. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 162,267 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 28,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bessemer Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kempen Management Nv holds 8,162 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 328 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 111,865 shares. L & S Advisors Inc reported 44,369 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv reported 393,074 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 90,558 were reported by Markston Intll Lc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,135 shares. Century holds 0.09% or 1.25M shares. 72,330 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Saturna Cap Corp reported 1.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M Holding accumulated 63,979 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Dodge & Cox owns 14,000 shares. 110,454 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd. Bb&T Lc stated it has 106,976 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 11,063 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 148,026 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 20,571 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,680 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 314,362 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 2.52M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Etrade Limited Co reported 38,129 shares.