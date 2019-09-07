Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lowered Emerson Elec (EMR) Holding as Shares Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Holding in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) by $360,000

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 326,502 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec (EMR) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,124 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.31 million, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.32M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 526,466 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.31% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.43% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 69,175 are owned by Greatmark Invest Prtn. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 116,276 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.16% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Hills Comml Bank And Trust invested in 7,080 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Selz Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 1,200 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc holds 1.56% or 31,560 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,329 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.25% or 21,920 shares. Spinnaker invested in 21,714 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 99,245 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,272 shares to 52,926 shares, valued at $10.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Acuity Brands (AYI) Names Richard K. Reece as President – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 532,549 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 51,930 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested in 5,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks reported 44,692 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 2,327 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested in 3,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 6,040 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Shell Asset Management accumulated 23,746 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 18,858 shares. Glenmede Comm Na owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 33 shares.