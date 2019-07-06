Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $51.17 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Maintains Stake in Intel (INTC)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 5,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,616 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 491,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 322 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,777 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 billion, up from 61,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,300 shares to 5,579 shares, valued at $372.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 1,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,282 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Ridge Invest has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). California Employees Retirement has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cahill Financial Advsr holds 6,393 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Company holds 0.02% or 7,760 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.82% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mercer Advisers Incorporated has 3,355 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 13,533 shares stake. Donaldson Mgmt Lc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 138,075 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 6,946 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0% stake. Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 1,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Town And Country National Bank And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co has 1.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,775 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares to 24,686 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,761 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz.