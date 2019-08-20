Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) Boosted by $630.29 Million; Bb&T Com (BBT) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Stake by $1.84 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (BBT) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 40,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 125,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 85,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 3.27 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,320 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23B, up from 10,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $275.61. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.74 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 15,127 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Lp has invested 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pacific Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 10,442 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 385,287 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 178,052 shares. 13,288 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 115,834 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.16% or 16,419 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 29,350 shares. Kistler holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,771 shares. West Coast Financial Lc invested in 6,038 shares. Parsons Cap Ri invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.45% or 769,011 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc accumulated 845,787 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kellogg’s (K) Q2 Earnings Likely to be Hurt by Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Input Costs Hurt Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 543 shares to 7,206 shares, valued at $8.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,823 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc Com (NYSE:OXM) by 15,355 shares to 5,311 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 1,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,836 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc Com.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Charlotteobserver.com which released: “BB&T, SunTrust defend merger blasted in Congressional hearing as â€˜too big to manageâ€™ – Charlotte Observer” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,971 shares. The Delaware-based Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.82% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,096 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 5,641 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.6% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 91,906 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc has 0.9% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 66,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 801,177 shares. 31,475 were accumulated by Security. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 108,945 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 130,157 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd Company. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust accumulated 91,584 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Willis Counsel owns 1.37% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 426,832 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc holds 2.11% or 108,713 shares in its portfolio.